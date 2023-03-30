Singapore fuel oil stocks drop 2%; net imports retreat

US Markets

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell 2% in the week ended March 29, as net imports eased after a sharp uptick last week, data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 22.58 million barrels (3.56 million tonnes) in the week ended March 29, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

The decline came amid a drop in net fuel oil imports, which slid 31% to 562,000 tonnes.

Top net imports were from Saudi Arabia at 188,000 tonnes, followed by Malta at 88,000 tonnes and Kuwait at 72,000 tonnes.

Bangladesh remained the top destination for Singapore's net fuel oil exports for a second consecutive week, with volumes at 89,000 tonnes. The country was followed by the Philippines at 46,000 tonnes and China at 26,000 tonnes.

There were no Russian volumes recorded in the data. However, fuel oil supplies from Russia continued to flood Asia, said Refinitiv Oil Research.

A bulk of Russian fuel oil has headed to India and the Greater Singapore trading hub, boosting Western arbitrage inflows in Asia to a 48-month high of 3.62 million tonnes in March, Refinitiv said.

Mar 29, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

42,949

42,949

BANGLADESH

88,784

-88,784

BELGIUM

24,169

24,169

BRAZIL

33,397

33,397

BRUNEI

BULGARIA

33,008

33,008

CHINA

44,265

70,491

-26,226

FRANCE

60,900

60,900

GREECE

21,967

21,967

HONG KONG

20,036

-20,036

INDIA

76

-76

INDONESIA

62,895

2,089

60,806

ITALY

11,838

11,838

JAPAN

21,061

21,061

KUWAIT

71,718

71,718

MALAYSIA

114,603

59,362

55,241

MALTA

88,261

88,261

PHILIPPINES

46,137

-46,137

SAUDI ARABIA

187,806

187,806

TAIWAN

10,484

10,484

THAILAND

11,542

11,542

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

14,148

14,148

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

4

4

VIETNAM

5,856

-5,856

TOTAL

855,016

292,831

562,185

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

