Singapore fuel oil stocks drop 2%; net imports retreat

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell 2% in the week ended March 29, as net imports eased after a sharp uptick last week, data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 22.58 million barrels (3.56 million tonnes) in the week ended March 29, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1
The decline came amid a drop in net fuel oil imports, which slid 31% to 562,000 tonnes.
Top net imports were from Saudi Arabia at 188,000 tonnes, followed by Malta at 88,000 tonnes and Kuwait at 72,000 tonnes.
Bangladesh remained the top destination for Singapore's net fuel oil exports for a second consecutive week, with volumes at 89,000 tonnes. The country was followed by the Philippines at 46,000 tonnes and China at 26,000 tonnes.
There were no Russian volumes recorded in the data. However, fuel oil supplies from Russia continued to flood Asia, said Refinitiv Oil Research.
A bulk of Russian fuel oil has headed to India and the Greater Singapore trading hub, boosting Western arbitrage inflows in Asia to a 48-month high of 3.62 million tonnes in March, Refinitiv said.
Mar 29, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
42,949
42,949
BANGLADESH
88,784
-88,784
BELGIUM
24,169
24,169
BRAZIL
33,397
33,397
BRUNEI
BULGARIA
33,008
33,008
CHINA
44,265
70,491
-26,226
FRANCE
60,900
60,900
GREECE
21,967
21,967
HONG KONG
20,036
-20,036
INDIA
76
-76
INDONESIA
62,895
2,089
60,806
ITALY
11,838
11,838
JAPAN
21,061
21,061
KUWAIT
71,718
71,718
MALAYSIA
114,603
59,362
55,241
MALTA
88,261
88,261
PHILIPPINES
46,137
-46,137
SAUDI ARABIA
187,806
187,806
TAIWAN
10,484
10,484
THAILAND
11,542
11,542
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
14,148
14,148
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
4
4
VIETNAM
5,856
-5,856
TOTAL
855,016
292,831
562,185
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
