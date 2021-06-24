Singapore fuel oil stocks dip to 4-week low on thin imports

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories slipped 2% in the week to June 23, falling for a second straight week as net import volumes remained weak, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 574,000 barrels, or about 90,000 tonnes, to a four-week low of 23.4 million barrels, or 3.69 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Compared with the same period a year earlier, the residual fuel stocks were 12% lower but were on par with the 2021 weekly average of 23.24 million barrels.

Singapore net imports of fuel oil were down 35%, adding to a 47% drop in the week before, to a four-week low of 323,000 tonnes - less than half of the 2021 weekly average of 730,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

The largest net imports were from Malaysia at 364,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 166,000 tonnes, Thailand at 89,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 68,000 tonnes.

Singapore residual fuel imports from Thailand were at a more than two-year high and those from Brazil were at a nine-week high.

Singapore's top fuel oil net exports destinations were China at 120,000 tonnes, the most in five months, followed by Bangladesh at 86,000 tonnes and South Africa at 36,000 tonnes.

The rise in exports to China were likely supported by growing demand for fuel oil feedstock by China's independent refineries, trade sources said, which resumed imports after a nearly five-year hiatus, as Beijing's crackdown on crude oil quota trading along with new fuel taxes limit refinery feedstock options.

Fuel oil flows into east Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were assessed at between 5 million tonnes and 5.5 million tonnes in June, steady-to-higher from the 5.11 million tonnes in May and firmly higher from the 2020 monthly average of 4.82 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research on Tuesday showed.

June 23, fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

14,779

7,101

7,678

BANGLADESH

10

15,078

-15,068

BRAZIL

165,538

165,538

CAMBODIA

1

1

CHINA

119,785

-119,785

DENMARK

1

1

EGYPT

1

1

FRENCH POLYNESIA

2

2

GUAM

36,869

-36,869

HONG KONG

6

155,630

-155,624

INDIA

107

-107

INDONESIA

2

28,293

-28,291

IRAQ

40,166

40,166

JAPAN

35

35

KOREA, REP OF

9

9

MALAYSIA

414,087

50,313

363,774

NETHERLANDS

1

1

NEW ZEALAND

9,996

-9,996

PHILIPPINES

1

46,259

-46,258

SAUDI ARABIA

6

6

TAIWAN

1,809

1,809

THAILAND

91,843

3,183

88,659

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

67,769

67,769

UNITED KINGDOM

1

1

VIETNAM

2

2

TOTAL

796,069

472,613

323,456

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

