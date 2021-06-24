Singapore fuel oil stocks dip to 4-week low on thin imports
SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories slipped 2% in the week to June 23, falling for a second straight week as net import volumes remained weak, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 574,000 barrels, or about 90,000 tonnes, to a four-week low of 23.4 million barrels, or 3.69 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Compared with the same period a year earlier, the residual fuel stocks were 12% lower but were on par with the 2021 weekly average of 23.24 million barrels.
Singapore net imports of fuel oil were down 35%, adding to a 47% drop in the week before, to a four-week low of 323,000 tonnes - less than half of the 2021 weekly average of 730,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.
The largest net imports were from Malaysia at 364,000 tonnes, followed by Brazil at 166,000 tonnes, Thailand at 89,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 68,000 tonnes.
Singapore residual fuel imports from Thailand were at a more than two-year high and those from Brazil were at a nine-week high.
Singapore's top fuel oil net exports destinations were China at 120,000 tonnes, the most in five months, followed by Bangladesh at 86,000 tonnes and South Africa at 36,000 tonnes.
The rise in exports to China were likely supported by growing demand for fuel oil feedstock by China's independent refineries, trade sources said, which resumed imports after a nearly five-year hiatus, as Beijing's crackdown on crude oil quota trading along with new fuel taxes limit refinery feedstock options.
Fuel oil flows into east Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were assessed at between 5 million tonnes and 5.5 million tonnes in June, steady-to-higher from the 5.11 million tonnes in May and firmly higher from the 2020 monthly average of 4.82 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research on Tuesday showed.
June 23, fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
14,779
7,101
7,678
BANGLADESH
10
15,078
-15,068
BRAZIL
165,538
165,538
CAMBODIA
1
1
CHINA
119,785
-119,785
DENMARK
1
1
EGYPT
1
1
FRENCH POLYNESIA
2
2
GUAM
36,869
-36,869
HONG KONG
6
155,630
-155,624
INDIA
107
-107
INDONESIA
2
28,293
-28,291
IRAQ
40,166
40,166
JAPAN
35
35
KOREA, REP OF
9
9
MALAYSIA
414,087
50,313
363,774
NETHERLANDS
1
1
NEW ZEALAND
9,996
-9,996
PHILIPPINES
1
46,259
-46,258
SAUDI ARABIA
6
6
TAIWAN
1,809
1,809
THAILAND
91,843
3,183
88,659
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
67,769
67,769
UNITED KINGDOM
1
1
VIETNAM
2
2
TOTAL
796,069
472,613
323,456
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
