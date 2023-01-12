Singapore fuel oil stocks dip despite fourth weekly rise in net imports

By Matthew Chye
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore dropped 2% from the previous week to hit a four-week low despite net imports rising for a fourth consecutive week, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 2% to 20.81 million barrels (3.28 million tonnes) in the week ended Jan. 11, dropping to a four-week low, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
The slight decline in weekly inventory levels came despite a gain in weekly net imports, which edged higher by 8% to 711,000 tonnes.
The top net fuel oil import volumes into Singapore continued to come from Malaysia at 317,000 tonnes this week, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 148,000 tonnes and Kuwait at 116,000 tonnes.
Top destinations for fuel oil net exports from Singapore were China at 104,000 tonnes, South Korea at 76,000 tonnes and New Caledonia at 35,000 tonnes.
January fuel oil inflows have been notionally assessed at 3.98 million mt so far, more than 1 million mt lower than December's close at 5.04 million mt, as the impending EU ban on imports of seaborne Russian refined fuels on February 5 approaches, Refinitiv Oil Research said this week.
Jan 11, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
21,941
21,941
AUSTRALIA
25,000
-25,000
BANGLADESH
-0
BRAZIL
45,065
45,065
CHINA
103,886
-103,886
CONGO, DEM REP OF
75,242
75,242
INDIA
33,599
33,599
INDONESIA
67,345
10
67,336
JAPAN
35,560
14
35,546
KAZAKHSTAN
7,160
7,160
KOREA, REP OF
502
76,497
-75,996
KUWAIT
115,790
115,790
MALAYSIA
371,566
54,698
316,868
NEPAL
189
-189
NEW CALEDONIA
34,998
-34,998
NEW ZEALAND
18,008
-18,008
SAUDI ARABIA
67,045
67,045
TAIWAN
6,207
6,207
THAILAND
13,343
13,343
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
147,686
66
147,620
UNITED STATES
32,211
32,211
VIET NAM
15,741
-15,741
TOTAL
1,040,262
329,107
711,155
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
