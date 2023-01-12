Singapore fuel oil stocks dip despite fourth weekly rise in net imports

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore dropped 2% from the previous week to hit a four-week low despite net imports rising for a fourth consecutive week, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 2% to 20.81 million barrels (3.28 million tonnes) in the week ended Jan. 11, dropping to a four-week low, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

The slight decline in weekly inventory levels came despite a gain in weekly net imports, which edged higher by 8% to 711,000 tonnes.

The top net fuel oil import volumes into Singapore continued to come from Malaysia at 317,000 tonnes this week, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 148,000 tonnes and Kuwait at 116,000 tonnes.

Top destinations for fuel oil net exports from Singapore were China at 104,000 tonnes, South Korea at 76,000 tonnes and New Caledonia at 35,000 tonnes.

January fuel oil inflows have been notionally assessed at 3.98 million mt so far, more than 1 million mt lower than December's close at 5.04 million mt, as the impending EU ban on imports of seaborne Russian refined fuels on February 5 approaches, Refinitiv Oil Research said this week.

Jan 11, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

21,941

21,941

AUSTRALIA

25,000

-25,000

BANGLADESH

-0

BRAZIL

45,065

45,065

CHINA

103,886

-103,886

CONGO, DEM REP OF

75,242

75,242

INDIA

33,599

33,599

INDONESIA

67,345

10

67,336

JAPAN

35,560

14

35,546

KAZAKHSTAN

7,160

7,160

KOREA, REP OF

502

76,497

-75,996

KUWAIT

115,790

115,790

MALAYSIA

371,566

54,698

316,868

NEPAL

189

-189

NEW CALEDONIA

34,998

-34,998

NEW ZEALAND

18,008

-18,008

SAUDI ARABIA

67,045

67,045

TAIWAN

6,207

6,207

THAILAND

13,343

13,343

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

147,686

66

147,620

UNITED STATES

32,211

32,211

VIET NAM

15,741

-15,741

TOTAL

1,040,262

329,107

711,155

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.