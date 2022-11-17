Singapore fuel oil stocks dip as backwardation spurs destocking

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore edged lower week-on-week as a backwardated market continues to spur destocking, even as net imports extended their climb for a third consecutive week.
Onshore fuel oil stocks dipped 1% to 21.17 million barrels (3.33 million tonnes) in the week ended Nov. 16, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. O/SING1
Sellers continued to destock amid a steadily backwardated market, which means the current value of oil is higher than it will be in later months and this encourages the release of oil from inventories.
However, the decline in weekly inventory level was offset by an uptick in net fuel oil imports, which jumped 29% week-on-week to 960,000 tonnes.
This was led by a surge in net import volumes from Malaysia to Singapore, which climbed 54% to 516,000 tonnes in the week.
The next biggest net import volumes came from Brazil at 281,000 tonnes, followed by Turkmenistan at 99,000 tonnes.
Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil net exports from Singapore were China at 161,000 tonnes, Bangladesh at 25,000 tonnes, and Hong Kong at 19,000 tonnes.
Nov 16, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
25,170
-25,170
BRAZIL
280,768
280,768
CHINA
161,261
-161,261
HONG KONG
19,000
-19,000
INDIA
15,910
309
15,600
INDONESIA
79,758
6,622
73,135
ITALY
43,749
43,749
KAZAKHSTAN
39,826
39,826
KOREA, REP OF
66,376
45,261
21,115
MALAYSIA
643,182
127,105
516,078
MEXICO
32,066
32,066
NEPAL
209
-209
NETHERLANDS
2,448
2,448
NEW CALEDONIA
7,538
-7,538
OMAN
43,007
43,007
PHILIPPINES
10,976
-10,976
TURKMENISTAN
99,250
99,250
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
12,234
12,234
UNITED STATES
1
1
VIETNAM
10,649
5,784
4,865
TOTAL
1,369,226
409,235
959,991
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.