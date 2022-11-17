Singapore fuel oil stocks dip as backwardation spurs destocking

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore edged lower week-on-week as a backwardated market continues to spur destocking, even as net imports extended their climb for a third consecutive week.

Onshore fuel oil stocks dipped 1% to 21.17 million barrels (3.33 million tonnes) in the week ended Nov. 16, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. O/SING1

Sellers continued to destock amid a steadily backwardated market, which means the current value of oil is higher than it will be in later months and this encourages the release of oil from inventories.

However, the decline in weekly inventory level was offset by an uptick in net fuel oil imports, which jumped 29% week-on-week to 960,000 tonnes.

This was led by a surge in net import volumes from Malaysia to Singapore, which climbed 54% to 516,000 tonnes in the week.

The next biggest net import volumes came from Brazil at 281,000 tonnes, followed by Turkmenistan at 99,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil net exports from Singapore were China at 161,000 tonnes, Bangladesh at 25,000 tonnes, and Hong Kong at 19,000 tonnes.

Nov 16, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

25,170

-25,170

BRAZIL

280,768

280,768

CHINA

161,261

-161,261

HONG KONG

19,000

-19,000

INDIA

15,910

309

15,600

INDONESIA

79,758

6,622

73,135

ITALY

43,749

43,749

KAZAKHSTAN

39,826

39,826

KOREA, REP OF

66,376

45,261

21,115

MALAYSIA

643,182

127,105

516,078

MEXICO

32,066

32,066

NEPAL

209

-209

NETHERLANDS

2,448

2,448

NEW CALEDONIA

7,538

-7,538

OMAN

43,007

43,007

PHILIPPINES

10,976

-10,976

TURKMENISTAN

99,250

99,250

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

12,234

12,234

UNITED STATES

1

1

VIETNAM

10,649

5,784

4,865

TOTAL

1,369,226

409,235

959,991

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

