Singapore fuel oil stocks decline for sixth consecutive week

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 18, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell for a sixth consecutive week, dipping underneath six-month lows, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN declined to 19.17 million barrels (3.02 million tonnes) in the week to May 10, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

This came despite a rebound in weekly net fuel oil imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, which rose 94% week-on-week to 540,000 tonnes.

However, weekly net fuel oil imports still averaged lower in May at 453,000 tonnes a week, compared with 578,000 tonnes a week in April, based on the data.

Indonesia became the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports this week, with net imports from the country hitting 173,000 tonnes.

This was followed by Iraq at 141,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 136,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, most fuel oil exports out of Singapore ended up in South Korea, with net exports at 90,000 tonnes. This was followed by Bangladesh at 82,000 tonnes and China at 38,000 tonnes.

The East of Suez region is expected to receive less fuel oil supplies in May compared to April, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week.

May fuel oil arrivals to East Asia were pegged at 4.6 million tonnes, easing from 5.4 million tonnes in April, latest Refinitiv assessments showed.

Spot cash premium for 0.5% low sulphur fuel oil has breached $10 a tonne in May so far, compared with single-digit premiums seen in April. MFO05-SIN-DIF

May 17, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

81,818

-81,818

BRAZIL

95,863

95,863

BRUNEI

6,649

6,649

CHINA

38,101

-38,101

COLOMBIA

40,590

40,590

INDIA

237

-237

INDONESIA

173,006

173,006

IRAQ

140,542

140,542

JAPAN

KOREA

89,966

-89,966

MALAYSIA

142,008

139,098

2,909

NETHERLANDS

1,762

1,762

NORWAY

PAKISTAN

27,429

27,429

RUSSIA

81,947

81,947

TAIWAN

39,869

39,869

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

136,340

136,340

VIETNAM

10,061

6,994

3,068

TOTAL

896,065

356,214

539,851

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

