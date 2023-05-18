Singapore fuel oil stocks decline for sixth consecutive week

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell for a sixth consecutive week, dipping underneath six-month lows, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN declined to 19.17 million barrels (3.02 million tonnes) in the week to May 10, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

This came despite a rebound in weekly net fuel oil imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, which rose 94% week-on-week to 540,000 tonnes.

However, weekly net fuel oil imports still averaged lower in May at 453,000 tonnes a week, compared with 578,000 tonnes a week in April, based on the data.

Indonesia became the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports this week, with net imports from the country hitting 173,000 tonnes.

This was followed by Iraq at 141,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 136,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, most fuel oil exports out of Singapore ended up in South Korea, with net exports at 90,000 tonnes. This was followed by Bangladesh at 82,000 tonnes and China at 38,000 tonnes.

The East of Suez region is expected to receive less fuel oil supplies in May compared to April, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week.

May fuel oil arrivals to East Asia were pegged at 4.6 million tonnes, easing from 5.4 million tonnes in April, latest Refinitiv assessments showed.

Spot cash premium for 0.5% low sulphur fuel oil has breached $10 a tonne in May so far, compared with single-digit premiums seen in April. MFO05-SIN-DIF

May 17, Fuel oil (in tonnes) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports BANGLADESH 81,818 -81,818 BRAZIL 95,863 95,863 BRUNEI 6,649 6,649 CHINA 38,101 -38,101 COLOMBIA 40,590 40,590 INDIA 237 -237 INDONESIA 173,006 173,006 IRAQ 140,542 140,542 JAPAN KOREA 89,966 -89,966 MALAYSIA 142,008 139,098 2,909 NETHERLANDS 1,762 1,762 NORWAY PAKISTAN 27,429 27,429 RUSSIA 81,947 81,947 TAIWAN 39,869 39,869 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 136,340 136,340 VIETNAM 10,061 6,994 3,068 TOTAL 896,065 356,214 539,851 (Data from Enterprise Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman) ((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.