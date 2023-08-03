Singapore fuel oil stocks climb to highest in 14 weeks

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore extended higher to 14-week highs as weekly exports crunched sharply, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN climbed 10% to 22.92 million barrels (3.61 million metric tons) in the week to August 3, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1

Weekly fuel oil exports out of Singapore crunched by nearly 74% as China's spree for HSFO appears to have eased amid a sharp rally in high-sulphur fuel oil prices, trade sources said.

Singapore's weekly inventory level has also steadied, after slumping to its second-lowest level for 2023 just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 32% week-on-week at 588,000 metric tons.

Malaysia was the top origin of Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes at 213,000 metric tons, followed by Brazil at 196,000 metric tons and the United Arab Emirates at 80,000 metric tons.

Middle East exports to Asia have hit a five-month high of 2.13 million metric tons for July, said Refinitiv Oil Research this week, adding that the attractive high-sulfur market is proving a draw for the Middle East barrels.

Separately, Philippines was the top destination for fuel oil exports out of Singapore, with net export volumes of 39,000 metric tons.

Aug 3, Fuel oil (in tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BRAZIL

123,182

123,182

CHINA

19,676

24

19,652

INDIA

93

-93

INDONESIA

53,548

3

53,545

JAPAN

42,979

42,979

MALAYSIA

230,444

17,316

213,127

MICRONESIA

17

-17

NEW CALEDONIA

8,099

-8,099

PHILIPPINES

38,544

-38,544

RUSSIA

65,362

65,362

SUDAN

29,971

29,971

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

79,814

79,814

UNITED STATES

VIET NAM

6,992

6,992

TOTAL

651,969

64,096

587,872

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

