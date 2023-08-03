Singapore fuel oil stocks climb to highest in 14 weeks

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore extended higher to 14-week highs as weekly exports crunched sharply, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN climbed 10% to 22.92 million barrels (3.61 million metric tons) in the week to August 3, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1
Weekly fuel oil exports out of Singapore crunched by nearly 74% as China's spree for HSFO appears to have eased amid a sharp rally in high-sulphur fuel oil prices, trade sources said.
Singapore's weekly inventory level has also steadied, after slumping to its second-lowest level for 2023 just two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 32% week-on-week at 588,000 metric tons.
Malaysia was the top origin of Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes at 213,000 metric tons, followed by Brazil at 196,000 metric tons and the United Arab Emirates at 80,000 metric tons.
Middle East exports to Asia have hit a five-month high of 2.13 million metric tons for July, said Refinitiv Oil Research this week, adding that the attractive high-sulfur market is proving a draw for the Middle East barrels.
Separately, Philippines was the top destination for fuel oil exports out of Singapore, with net export volumes of 39,000 metric tons.
Aug 3, Fuel oil (in tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BRAZIL
123,182
123,182
CHINA
19,676
24
19,652
INDIA
93
-93
INDONESIA
53,548
3
53,545
JAPAN
42,979
42,979
MALAYSIA
230,444
17,316
213,127
MICRONESIA
17
-17
NEW CALEDONIA
8,099
-8,099
PHILIPPINES
38,544
-38,544
RUSSIA
65,362
65,362
SUDAN
29,971
29,971
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
79,814
79,814
UNITED STATES
VIET NAM
6,992
6,992
TOTAL
651,969
64,096
587,872
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.