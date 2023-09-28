Singapore fuel oil stocks at three-week lows as net imports ease

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore slipped to three-week lows, with net imports retreating after last week's jump, official data showed on Thursday

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN fell 9.5% to 19.77 million barrels (3.11 million metric tons) in the week to Sept. 27, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, eased 17.3% from last week at 834,000 tons.

Brazil was the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports at 252,000 tons, with imports up for a second straight month.

Imports from Turkey, which last emerged in early August, appeared at 111,000 tons in the week.

Meanwhile, total fuel oil exports from Singapore fell 15.3% from last week. Bangladesh was the top destination for fuel oil exports, at 45,000 tons.

Recent strength in the fuel oil market structure could spur more inventory clearance as firmer backwardation discourages oil storage economics.

In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in the future months.

The backwardation timespread for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil has widened to a three-month high this week, hitting about $15 a ton on Thursday. LFO05FSGSMc1

"If gains from punts on the market's structure fail to offset costs, the steep backwardation will disincentivise storage and force more volumes into the market," said LSEG Oil Research in a report this week.

Sep 27, Fuel oil (in tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

45,138

-45,138

BRAZIL

252,003

252,003

EGYPT

99,718

99,718

HONG KONG

5,694

5,694

INDIA

90

-90

INDONESIA

1

-1

JAPAN

68,011

68,011

KOREA, REP OF

20,046

20,046

MALAYSIA

139,847

52,795

87,052

NEPAL

125

-125

RUSSIA

83,616

83,616

SAUDI ARABIA

64,095

64,095

TAIWAN

39,970

43,774

-3,805

THAILAND

52,307

52,307

TURKEY

111,085

111,085

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

31,070

-31,070

UNITED STATES

63,439

63,439

VIET NAM

6,984

6,984

TOTAL FOR 27101979

1,006,814

172,992

833,822

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

