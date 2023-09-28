Singapore fuel oil stocks at three-week lows as net imports ease

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore slipped to three-week lows, with net imports retreating after last week's jump, official data showed on Thursday
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN fell 9.5% to 19.77 million barrels (3.11 million metric tons) in the week to Sept. 27, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, eased 17.3% from last week at 834,000 tons.
Brazil was the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports at 252,000 tons, with imports up for a second straight month.
Imports from Turkey, which last emerged in early August, appeared at 111,000 tons in the week.
Meanwhile, total fuel oil exports from Singapore fell 15.3% from last week. Bangladesh was the top destination for fuel oil exports, at 45,000 tons.
Recent strength in the fuel oil market structure could spur more inventory clearance as firmer backwardation discourages oil storage economics.
In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in the future months.
The backwardation timespread for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil has widened to a three-month high this week, hitting about $15 a ton on Thursday. LFO05FSGSMc1
"If gains from punts on the market's structure fail to offset costs, the steep backwardation will disincentivise storage and force more volumes into the market," said LSEG Oil Research in a report this week.
Sep 27, Fuel oil (in tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
45,138
-45,138
BRAZIL
252,003
252,003
EGYPT
99,718
99,718
HONG KONG
5,694
5,694
INDIA
90
-90
INDONESIA
1
-1
JAPAN
68,011
68,011
KOREA, REP OF
20,046
20,046
MALAYSIA
139,847
52,795
87,052
NEPAL
125
-125
RUSSIA
83,616
83,616
SAUDI ARABIA
64,095
64,095
TAIWAN
39,970
43,774
-3,805
THAILAND
52,307
52,307
TURKEY
111,085
111,085
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
31,070
-31,070
UNITED STATES
63,439
63,439
VIET NAM
6,984
6,984
TOTAL FOR 27101979
1,006,814
172,992
833,822
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
