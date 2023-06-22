Singapore fuel oil stocks at four-week lows as imports cool off

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks slipped to four-week lows at key trading hub Singapore as net imports eased after a recent spike, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN fell 13% to 18.54 million barrels (2.92 million metric tons) in the week ended June 21, snapping a three-week build, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 7% to 739,000 tons, after more than doubling in the previous week.
Malaysia was the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes at 269,000 tons, followed by Brazil at 226,000 tons and the Netherlands at 151,000 tons.
Western arbitrage imports remained high amid a wide East-West fuel oil price spread, which makes selling prices for the product more attractive in the East of Suez. LFO05FEWMc1
Meanwhile, exports from Singapore to China eased week-on-week to about 96,000 tons, though China was still the top recipient for fuel oil exports out of Singapore, the data showed.
The decline in inventories and expectations of tighter supplies for the first half of July have kept prices buoyed in recent trading sessions.
Spot cash premiums and refining margins for very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) soared to over four-month highs earlier this week, as bids for July-loading cargoes firmed.
June 21, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
40,660
40,660
BRAZIL
225,981
225,981
CHINA
95,635
-95,635
INDIA
INDONESIA
33,336
33,336
JAPAN
52,261
52,261
MALAYSIA
304,116
35,453
268,664
MALTA
6,070
6,070
NETHERLANDS
151,061
151,061
SOUTH AFRICA
40,134
40,134
TAIWAN
21,659
21,659
VIETNAM
5,689
-5,689
TOTAL
875,277
136,777
738,501
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)
((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
