Singapore fuel oil stocks at four-week lows as imports cool off

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks slipped to four-week lows at key trading hub Singapore as net imports eased after a recent spike, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN fell 13% to 18.54 million barrels (2.92 million metric tons) in the week ended June 21, snapping a three-week build, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 7% to 739,000 tons, after more than doubling in the previous week.

Malaysia was the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes at 269,000 tons, followed by Brazil at 226,000 tons and the Netherlands at 151,000 tons.

Western arbitrage imports remained high amid a wide East-West fuel oil price spread, which makes selling prices for the product more attractive in the East of Suez. LFO05FEWMc1

Meanwhile, exports from Singapore to China eased week-on-week to about 96,000 tons, though China was still the top recipient for fuel oil exports out of Singapore, the data showed.

The decline in inventories and expectations of tighter supplies for the first half of July have kept prices buoyed in recent trading sessions.

Spot cash premiums and refining margins for very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) soared to over four-month highs earlier this week, as bids for July-loading cargoes firmed.

June 21, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

40,660

40,660

BRAZIL

225,981

225,981

CHINA

95,635

-95,635

INDIA

INDONESIA

33,336

33,336

JAPAN

52,261

52,261

MALAYSIA

304,116

35,453

268,664

MALTA

6,070

6,070

NETHERLANDS

151,061

151,061

SOUTH AFRICA

40,134

40,134

TAIWAN

21,659

21,659

VIETNAM

5,689

-5,689

TOTAL

875,277

136,777

738,501

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.