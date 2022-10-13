Singapore fuel oil stocks at four-week low as net imports ease

US Markets

Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell to a four week-low amid a drop in weekly net imports, official data showed on Thursday.

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell to a four week-low amid a drop in weekly net imports, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks were 12% lower at 20.20 million barrels (3.18 million tonnes) in the week ended Oct. 12, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Net imports were at 592,000 tonnes, declining by 14% from the previous week and hovering below September's weekly average of 599,000 tonnes.

The largest net import volumes were from Malaysia at 268,000 tonnes, the United Arab Emirates at 130,000 tonnes and Brazil at 95,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, top destinations for Singapore's fuel oil net exports were China at 60,000 tonnes, Mozambique at 35,000 tonnes and Madagascar at 15,000 tonnes.

But steady arrivals of fuel oil at Asia could contribute to regional inventory build-ups, or cap the extent of inventory drawdowns in the coming weeks.

October fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which are bound for Singapore, are expected to match September's 17-month high of about 5.70 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research said this week.

Fuel oil flows have been at 3.87 million tonnes so far in October, led by higher arrivals of cargoes from the West as Russian barrels continued to dominate the flows, latest weekly assessments by Refinitiv showed.

Oct 5, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

3,673

3,673

BRAZIL

95,050

95,050

BRUNEI

1

-1

CHINA

60,024

-60,024

HONG KONG

INDIA

591

-591

INDONESIA

9,982

14,317

-4,335

KOREA, REP OF

66,906

14,298

52,608

MADAGASCAR

15,352

-15,352

MALAYSIA

301,788

33,565

268,223

MALTA

16,150

16,150

MOZAMBIQUE

34,963

-34,963

NETHERLANDS

1,423

1,423

RUSSIA

29,886

29,886

SUDAN

26,950

26,950

TAIWAN

36,164

36,164

THAILAND

47,533

47,533

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

129,760

129,760

UNITED STATES

TOTAL

765,265

173,111

592,153

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

