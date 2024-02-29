Singapore fuel oil stockpiles retreat as net imports slide

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's onshore fuel oil stockpiles eased after a jump last week, data showed on Thursday, driven by a slide in net imports.
Inventories STKRS-SIN fell 12.3% to 20.49 million barrels (3.23 million metric tons) in the week to Feb. 28, the latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1
Net fuel oil imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, slipped 29.4% to about 579,000 tons as imports fell by a larger extent than a drop in exports.
The United Arab Emirates was the top origin for arrivals into landed storage at Singapore, followed by Russia and the Netherlands.
The uptick in storage volumes came in line with a heavy influx of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) barrels into East Asia this month.
"The HSFO market has been flooded by heavy February arrivals from the Middle East at above 2 million tons for the first time in six months," LSEG Oil Research said in a report this week.
Meanwhile, total exports out of Singapore storage dropped in the week.
Most cargoes stayed within the region, with top outflows heading to storage hub Malaysia, while other top export destinations included China and Sri Lanka.
The inventory levels have recorded volatile movements in recent weeks, though overall average volumes fell in February.
Singapore fuel oil inventories averaged 21.44 million barrels a week in February, lower compared to 22.46 million barrels a week in January, the data showed.
Cash premiums for the benchmark grade of 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil MFO05-SIN-DIF have been rangebound in single-digit premiums this month.
Week to Feb 28, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
20,015
-20,015
BRAZIL
49,954
49,954
CAMBODIA
2
-2
CHINA
71,973
-71,973
INDIA
74,560
74,560
INDONESIA
57,421
57,421
JAPAN
74,291
74,291
KOREA
1,856
1,856
MALAYSIA
7,551
115,142
-107,591
NETHERLANDS
123,921
123,921
OMAN
55,203
55,203
RUSSIA
157,366
157,366
SRI LANKA
26,997
-26,997
TAIWAN
21,972
21,972
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
160,944
160,944
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
28,004
28,004
VIETNAM
199
-199
TOTAL
813,043
234,328
578,715
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
