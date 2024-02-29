Singapore fuel oil stockpiles retreat as net imports slide

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's onshore fuel oil stockpiles eased after a jump last week, data showed on Thursday, driven by a slide in net imports.

Inventories STKRS-SIN fell 12.3% to 20.49 million barrels (3.23 million metric tons) in the week to Feb. 28, the latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1

Net fuel oil imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, slipped 29.4% to about 579,000 tons as imports fell by a larger extent than a drop in exports.

The United Arab Emirates was the top origin for arrivals into landed storage at Singapore, followed by Russia and the Netherlands.

The uptick in storage volumes came in line with a heavy influx of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) barrels into East Asia this month.

"The HSFO market has been flooded by heavy February arrivals from the Middle East at above 2 million tons for the first time in six months," LSEG Oil Research said in a report this week.

Meanwhile, total exports out of Singapore storage dropped in the week.

Most cargoes stayed within the region, with top outflows heading to storage hub Malaysia, while other top export destinations included China and Sri Lanka.

The inventory levels have recorded volatile movements in recent weeks, though overall average volumes fell in February.

Singapore fuel oil inventories averaged 21.44 million barrels a week in February, lower compared to 22.46 million barrels a week in January, the data showed.

Cash premiums for the benchmark grade of 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil MFO05-SIN-DIF have been rangebound in single-digit premiums this month.

Week to Feb 28, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

20,015

-20,015

BRAZIL

49,954

49,954

CAMBODIA

2

-2

CHINA

71,973

-71,973

INDIA

74,560

74,560

INDONESIA

57,421

57,421

JAPAN

74,291

74,291

KOREA

1,856

1,856

MALAYSIA

7,551

115,142

-107,591

NETHERLANDS

123,921

123,921

OMAN

55,203

55,203

RUSSIA

157,366

157,366

SRI LANKA

26,997

-26,997

TAIWAN

21,972

21,972

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

160,944

160,944

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

28,004

28,004

VIETNAM

199

-199

TOTAL

813,043

234,328

578,715

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

