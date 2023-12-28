Singapore fuel oil inventories up 2.6% at two-week highs

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Onshore inventories of residual fuel at key trade hub Singapore climbed 2.6% to two-week highs, data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 21.09 million barrels (3.32 million metric tons) in the week to Dec. 27, based on latest data from Enterprise Singapore. O/SING1
Exports flowing out of Singapore totalled about 227,000 tons, down 26% from last week.
The top three export destinations included China, Bangladesh and Hong Kong, same as the previous week.
Meanwhile, the top origin countries for Singapore's net fuel oil imports were Brazil, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.
Total weekly net import volumes in Singapore slipped 42% to 541,000 tons in the week to Dec. 27, the data showed.
Despite lower net import volumes, weekly inventories rose slightly as storage economics possibly improved amid a weaker backwardation in recent weeks.
A backwardated market structure means the current value of product is higher than it will be in later months. A stronger backwardation typically encourages traders to release oil from storage, while a weaker backwardation could allow more storage.
The inter-month spread for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil, which is an indicator for market backwardation, has come off sharply from 16-month highs seen in mid-November.
The front-month spread hit $30 a ton on Nov. 20 but has since softened to $7 a ton as of Nov. 27, based on LSEG data.
Dec 27, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
31,764
31,764
AZERBAIJAN
19,195
19,195
BANGLADESH
18,654
-18,654
BRAZIL
136,797
136,797
BULGARIA
5,317
14
5,302
CHINA
62,011
-62,011
ESTONIA
18,755
18,755
FIJI
6,018
-6,018
HONG KONG
10,990
-10,990
INDIA
7,978
7,978
INDONESIA
40,393
2,695
37,697
ITALY
24,859
24,859
JAPAN
89,596
89,596
KAZAKHSTAN
5,630
5,630
KOREA
52,111
52,111
KYRGYZSTAN
3,401
3,401
MALAYSIA
176,667
126,073
50,594
NEPAL
41
-41
NETHERLANDS
3,943
3,943
NEW CALEDONIA
ROMANIA
9,000
9,000
RUSSIA
29,429
29,429
TAIWAN
8,439
8,439
TURKMENISTAN
13,294
13,294
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
86,030
86,030
UNITED STATES
VIETNAM
5,019
201
4,819
TOTAL
767,616
226,698
540,918
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.