Singapore fuel oil inventories up 2.6% at two-week highs

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Onshore inventories of residual fuel at key trade hub Singapore climbed 2.6% to two-week highs, data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 21.09 million barrels (3.32 million metric tons) in the week to Dec. 27, based on latest data from Enterprise Singapore. O/SING1

Exports flowing out of Singapore totalled about 227,000 tons, down 26% from last week.

The top three export destinations included China, Bangladesh and Hong Kong, same as the previous week.

Meanwhile, the top origin countries for Singapore's net fuel oil imports were Brazil, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

Total weekly net import volumes in Singapore slipped 42% to 541,000 tons in the week to Dec. 27, the data showed.

Despite lower net import volumes, weekly inventories rose slightly as storage economics possibly improved amid a weaker backwardation in recent weeks.

A backwardated market structure means the current value of product is higher than it will be in later months. A stronger backwardation typically encourages traders to release oil from storage, while a weaker backwardation could allow more storage.

The inter-month spread for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil, which is an indicator for market backwardation, has come off sharply from 16-month highs seen in mid-November.

The front-month spread hit $30 a ton on Nov. 20 but has since softened to $7 a ton as of Nov. 27, based on LSEG data.

Dec 27, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

31,764

31,764

AZERBAIJAN

19,195

19,195

BANGLADESH

18,654

-18,654

BRAZIL

136,797

136,797

BULGARIA

5,317

14

5,302

CHINA

62,011

-62,011

ESTONIA

18,755

18,755

FIJI

6,018

-6,018

HONG KONG

10,990

-10,990

INDIA

7,978

7,978

INDONESIA

40,393

2,695

37,697

ITALY

24,859

24,859

JAPAN

89,596

89,596

KAZAKHSTAN

5,630

5,630

KOREA

52,111

52,111

KYRGYZSTAN

3,401

3,401

MALAYSIA

176,667

126,073

50,594

NEPAL

41

-41

NETHERLANDS

3,943

3,943

NEW CALEDONIA

ROMANIA

9,000

9,000

RUSSIA

29,429

29,429

TAIWAN

8,439

8,439

TURKMENISTAN

13,294

13,294

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

86,030

86,030

UNITED STATES

VIETNAM

5,019

201

4,819

TOTAL

767,616

226,698

540,918

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.