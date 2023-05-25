News & Insights

Singapore fuel oil inventories slip to nine-month lows

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 25, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell for a seventh consecutive week, sliding to nine-month lows, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN fell to 17.49 million barrels (2.75 million tonnes) in the week to May 24, based on Enterprise Singapore data. The weekly inventory level was last lower in August 2022. O/SING1

Weekly net fuel oil imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 21% week-on-week to 427,000 tonnes.

Malaysia was the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports this week, with net import volumes hitting 308,000 tonnes.

This was followed by the United Arab Emirates at 100,000 tonnes. Middle Eastern supplies to East Asia have firmed month on month in May, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.

A rare fuel oil cargo emerged from Djibouti in the same week, likely the city-state's first ever import from the African country as ship-tracking firms has no record of fuel oil shipped from Djibouti to Singapore.

Meanwhile, China was the top destination for fuel oil exports from Singapore at 66,000 tonnes, as the country has been steadily buying fuel oil as a refinery feedstock this year.

Other top destinations for fuel oil exports were Bangladesh at 49,000 tonnes and New Caledonia at 45,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Western fuel oil supplies to the East of Suez eased in May to 3.4 million tonnes, down about 10% from April, based on the latest assessments from Refinitiv Oil Research.

May 24, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

49,087

-49,087

BRAZIL

68,749

68,749

CHINA

66,019

-66,019

DJIBOUTI

99,678

99,678

HONG KONG

2

-2

INDIA

236

-236

INDONESIA

11,863

9,717

2,146

MALAYSIA

315,915

8,213

307,701

NEPAL

209

-209

NETHERLANDS

4,264

4,264

NEW CALEDONIA

45,120

-45,120

SRI LANKA

29,984

-29,984

THAILAND

34,770

34,770

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

100,441

100,441

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

TOTAL

635,679

208,587

427,093

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

