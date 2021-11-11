Singapore fuel oil inventories slip to 3-week low on lower net imports

By comparison, Singapore fuel oil net imports have averaged 679,000 tonnes a week so far in 2021.

Firm bunkering demand amid shorter waiting times for bunker deliveries may have also contributed to the lower inventories, trade sources said.

The largest net imports were from the United Arab Emirates at 147,000 tonnes, followed by Saudi Arabia at 111,000 tonnes, Australia at 103,000 tonnes and Malaysia at 100,000 tonnes.

Singapore fuel oil imports from Australia were at a one-year high, while imports from Saudi Arabia were at their highest in nearly two years as the kingdom's fuel oil consumption continued to drift away from its seasonal summer highs.

The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were the United States at 61,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 49,000 tonnes and the Philippines at 30,000 tonnes.

Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were expected between 5.5 million tonnes and 6 million tonnes in November, compared with 6.04 million tonnes in October, according to the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research.

"Feedstock demand in China is expected to ease after the government issued a fresh batch of crude import quotas," Refinitiv Oil Research said.

Nov 10, fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ARGENTINA

1

1

AUSTRALIA

102,766

102,766

BAHRAIN

80,241

80,241

BANGLADESH

48,755

-48,755

BRAZIL

68,828

68,828

CHINA

83,781

86,096

-2,316

FIJI

5,878

-5,878

INDONESIA

36,964

9,870

27,095

IRAQ

54,619

54,619

JAPAN

1

1

KOREA, REP OF

2,985

2,985

MALAYSIA

201,733

101,791

99,941

NEPAL

38

-38

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

7,102

-7,102

PHILIPPINES

29,999

-29,999

SAUDI ARABIA

111,399

111,399

TAIWAN

3,478

-3,478

THAILAND

40,847

40,847

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

146,823

146,823

UNITED STATES

60,774

-60,774

VIETNAM

5,532

5,532

TOTAL

936,520

353,782

582,739

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.