Singapore fuel oil inventories slip to 3-week low on lower net imports
By comparison, Singapore fuel oil net imports have averaged 679,000 tonnes a week so far in 2021.
Firm bunkering demand amid shorter waiting times for bunker deliveries may have also contributed to the lower inventories, trade sources said.
The largest net imports were from the United Arab Emirates at 147,000 tonnes, followed by Saudi Arabia at 111,000 tonnes, Australia at 103,000 tonnes and Malaysia at 100,000 tonnes.
Singapore fuel oil imports from Australia were at a one-year high, while imports from Saudi Arabia were at their highest in nearly two years as the kingdom's fuel oil consumption continued to drift away from its seasonal summer highs.
The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were the United States at 61,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 49,000 tonnes and the Philippines at 30,000 tonnes.
Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, were expected between 5.5 million tonnes and 6 million tonnes in November, compared with 6.04 million tonnes in October, according to the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research.
"Feedstock demand in China is expected to ease after the government issued a fresh batch of crude import quotas," Refinitiv Oil Research said.
Nov 10, fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ARGENTINA
1
1
AUSTRALIA
102,766
102,766
BAHRAIN
80,241
80,241
BANGLADESH
48,755
-48,755
BRAZIL
68,828
68,828
CHINA
83,781
86,096
-2,316
FIJI
5,878
-5,878
INDONESIA
36,964
9,870
27,095
IRAQ
54,619
54,619
JAPAN
1
1
KOREA, REP OF
2,985
2,985
MALAYSIA
201,733
101,791
99,941
NEPAL
38
-38
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
7,102
-7,102
PHILIPPINES
29,999
-29,999
SAUDI ARABIA
111,399
111,399
TAIWAN
3,478
-3,478
THAILAND
40,847
40,847
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
146,823
146,823
UNITED STATES
60,774
-60,774
VIETNAM
5,532
5,532
TOTAL
936,520
353,782
582,739
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
