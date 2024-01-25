Singapore fuel oil inventories slip on lower imports, higher bunker demand

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singapore onshore inventories of residual fuel oil slipped for a second straight week on lower imports, while more demand for marine bunkers also led to a drawdown, data showed on Thursday.

Fuel oil stockpiles STKRS-SIN fell 6.6% to 21.01 million barrels (3.31 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 24, hitting five-week lows, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Net imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, were at 215,000 tons, compared with more than 1 million tons in the previous week.

The decline in inventories came as refuelling demand at key bunker hub Singapore strengthened after Red Sea ship diversions, with shippers and trading firms facing longer waits and higher prices for low-sulphur fuel deliveries.

On the export front, most outflows from Singapore headed for China and Australia, while the bulk of Singapore's fuel oil inflows came from Brazil and Iraq.

However, the East of Suez region remains well-supplied amid heavy arbitrage and steady regional arrivals this month. Total January arrivals breached 6 million tons, based on assessments by LSEG Oil Research this week.

The weekly Singapore stockpile levels also remained higher versus 2023's average of 20.34 million barrels a week, Reuters calculations based on Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Jan 24, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

29,981

-29,981

BANGLADESH

20,000

-20,000

BRAZIL

88,811

88,811

CHINA

30,228

-30,228

INDIA

199

-199

INDONESIA

38,784

38,784

IRAQ

75,199

75,199

JAPAN

20,030

20,030

KOREA, REP OF

3

3

MALAYSIA

22,814

47,173

-24,359

NETHERLANDS

40,001

40,001

NEW CALEDONIA

6,658

-6,658

NEW ZEALAND

TAIWAN

UNITED KINGDOM

24,999

24,999

UNITED STATES

26,545

26,545

VIET NAM

12,104

199

11,905

TOTAL FOR 27101979

349,291

134,438

214,853

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.