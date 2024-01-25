Singapore fuel oil inventories slip on lower imports, higher bunker demand

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singapore onshore inventories of residual fuel oil slipped for a second straight week on lower imports, while more demand for marine bunkers also led to a drawdown, data showed on Thursday.
Fuel oil stockpiles STKRS-SIN fell 6.6% to 21.01 million barrels (3.31 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 24, hitting five-week lows, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Net imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, were at 215,000 tons, compared with more than 1 million tons in the previous week.
The decline in inventories came as refuelling demand at key bunker hub Singapore strengthened after Red Sea ship diversions, with shippers and trading firms facing longer waits and higher prices for low-sulphur fuel deliveries.
On the export front, most outflows from Singapore headed for China and Australia, while the bulk of Singapore's fuel oil inflows came from Brazil and Iraq.
However, the East of Suez region remains well-supplied amid heavy arbitrage and steady regional arrivals this month. Total January arrivals breached 6 million tons, based on assessments by LSEG Oil Research this week.
The weekly Singapore stockpile levels also remained higher versus 2023's average of 20.34 million barrels a week, Reuters calculations based on Enterprise Singapore data showed.
Jan 24, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
29,981
-29,981
BANGLADESH
20,000
-20,000
BRAZIL
88,811
88,811
CHINA
30,228
-30,228
INDIA
199
-199
INDONESIA
38,784
38,784
IRAQ
75,199
75,199
JAPAN
20,030
20,030
KOREA, REP OF
3
3
MALAYSIA
22,814
47,173
-24,359
NETHERLANDS
40,001
40,001
NEW CALEDONIA
6,658
-6,658
NEW ZEALAND
TAIWAN
UNITED KINGDOM
24,999
24,999
UNITED STATES
26,545
26,545
VIET NAM
12,104
199
11,905
TOTAL FOR 27101979
349,291
134,438
214,853
