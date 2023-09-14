Singapore fuel oil inventories rebound to three-week highs

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore recovered to three-week highs in the week to Sept. 13, official data showed on Thursday, even as net imports slipped.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 20.77 million barrels (3.27 million metric tons), climbing 7%, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1
This came despite a drop in weekly net imports, which fell 14% to 506,000 tons in the week.
The United Arab Emirates was the top origin for Singapore's net fuel oil imports at 190,000 tons, while Hong Kong was the top destination for Singapore's fuel oil exports at 58,000 tons.
Asia is expected to receive higher supplies into the month, with September fuel oil inflows pegged at around 6 million tons, based on latest assessments from LSEG Oil Research.
Supply inflows are about 5% higher from August assessments, according to LSEG Oil Research.
Amid expectations of more supplies, Singapore's very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market remains under downward pressure, on top of tepid bunkering demand.
Spot premiums for 0.5% VLSFO have slipped below $2 a metric ton to Singapore cargo quotes this week, hitting 11-week lows.
Sep 13, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
39,759
-39,759
BELGIUM
99,754
99,754
BRAZIL
18,998
18,998
CHINA
38,010
-38,010
HONG KONG
58,436
-58,436
INDIA
88
-88
INDONESIA
19,752
6,668
13,085
KUWAIT
95,112
95,112
MALAYSIA
202,159
34,360
167,799
MOZAMBIQUE
31,480
-31,480
MYANMAR
NEPAL
122
-122
NEW CALEDONIA
8,498
-8,498
PHILIPPINES
38,664
-38,664
RUSSIA
84,834
84,834
SAUDI ARABIA
34,996
34,996
THAILAND
35,834
35,834
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
190,086
190,086
UNITED KINGDOM
20,040
20,040
UNITED STATES
23,078
-23,078
VIETNAM
16,140
-16,140
TOTAL FOR 27101979
801,566
295,305
506,261
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
