Singapore fuel oil inventories rebound to three-week highs

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore recovered to three-week highs in the week to Sept. 13, official data showed on Thursday, even as net imports slipped.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 20.77 million barrels (3.27 million metric tons), climbing 7%, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1

This came despite a drop in weekly net imports, which fell 14% to 506,000 tons in the week.

The United Arab Emirates was the top origin for Singapore's net fuel oil imports at 190,000 tons, while Hong Kong was the top destination for Singapore's fuel oil exports at 58,000 tons.

Asia is expected to receive higher supplies into the month, with September fuel oil inflows pegged at around 6 million tons, based on latest assessments from LSEG Oil Research.

Supply inflows are about 5% higher from August assessments, according to LSEG Oil Research.

Amid expectations of more supplies, Singapore's very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market remains under downward pressure, on top of tepid bunkering demand.

Spot premiums for 0.5% VLSFO have slipped below $2 a metric ton to Singapore cargo quotes this week, hitting 11-week lows.

Sep 13, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

39,759

-39,759

BELGIUM

99,754

99,754

BRAZIL

18,998

18,998

CHINA

38,010

-38,010

HONG KONG

58,436

-58,436

INDIA

88

-88

INDONESIA

19,752

6,668

13,085

KUWAIT

95,112

95,112

MALAYSIA

202,159

34,360

167,799

MOZAMBIQUE

31,480

-31,480

MYANMAR

NEPAL

122

-122

NEW CALEDONIA

8,498

-8,498

PHILIPPINES

38,664

-38,664

RUSSIA

84,834

84,834

SAUDI ARABIA

34,996

34,996

THAILAND

35,834

35,834

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

190,086

190,086

UNITED KINGDOM

20,040

20,040

UNITED STATES

23,078

-23,078

VIETNAM

16,140

-16,140

TOTAL FOR 27101979

801,566

295,305

506,261

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.