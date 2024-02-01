Singapore fuel oil inventories rebound on January supply influx

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Onshore fuel oil inventories at key trading hub Singapore rebounded in the final week of January, driven by a surge in supply arrivals.
Inventories STKRS-SIN climbed 11.6% to 23.44 million barrels (3.69 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 31, hitting a more than nine-month high, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
Fuel oil inventories averaged 22.5 million barrels a week in January, extending gains from 20.5 million barrels a week in December, calculations based on the data showed.
Total net imports more than quadrupled in the week to Jan. 31, breaching 1 million tons, with most supplies hailing from storage hub Malaysia as well as from Russia and Indonesia.
The East of Suez region remains well-supplied due to an influx of cargoes in January, though the February and March outlook appears volatile, trade sources said.
Red sea shipping disruptions and diversions have led to a surge in freight costs and fuel prices in the west, dampening west-to-east arbitrage economics for fuel oil, said sources.
Meanwhile, Singapore's fuel oil outflows were mostly headed for New Zealand, Australia and South Korea in the final week of January, the Enterprise Singapore data showed.
Week to Jan 31, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ARGENTINA
34,373
34,373
AUSTRALIA
43,296
-43,296
BRAZIL
74,867
74,867
DENMARK
1,390
1,390
HONG KONG
1
-1
INDIA
17,985
269
17,715
INDONESIA
103,785
103,785
IRAQ
56,869
56,869
JAPAN
53,053
53,053
KOREA
22,907
-22,907
MALAYSIA
391,495
33,905
357,590
MARSHALL ISLANDS
6,928
-6,928
NEPAL
40
-40
NETHERLANDS
58,662
58,662
NEW ZEALAND
45,355
-45,355
OMAN
86,414
86,414
PAKISTAN
45,981
45,981
PORTUGAL
9,688
9,688
RUSSIA
146,600
146,600
TAIWAN
2,199
2,199
UNITED KINGDOM
36,482
36,482
UNITED STATES
74,123
74,123
TOTAL
1,193,965
152,701
1,041,264
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
