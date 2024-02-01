Singapore fuel oil inventories rebound on January supply influx

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Onshore fuel oil inventories at key trading hub Singapore rebounded in the final week of January, driven by a surge in supply arrivals.

Inventories STKRS-SIN climbed 11.6% to 23.44 million barrels (3.69 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 31, hitting a more than nine-month high, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

Fuel oil inventories averaged 22.5 million barrels a week in January, extending gains from 20.5 million barrels a week in December, calculations based on the data showed.

Total net imports more than quadrupled in the week to Jan. 31, breaching 1 million tons, with most supplies hailing from storage hub Malaysia as well as from Russia and Indonesia.

The East of Suez region remains well-supplied due to an influx of cargoes in January, though the February and March outlook appears volatile, trade sources said.

Red sea shipping disruptions and diversions have led to a surge in freight costs and fuel prices in the west, dampening west-to-east arbitrage economics for fuel oil, said sources.

Meanwhile, Singapore's fuel oil outflows were mostly headed for New Zealand, Australia and South Korea in the final week of January, the Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Week to Jan 31, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ARGENTINA

34,373

34,373

AUSTRALIA

43,296

-43,296

BRAZIL

74,867

74,867

DENMARK

1,390

1,390

HONG KONG

1

-1

INDIA

17,985

269

17,715

INDONESIA

103,785

103,785

IRAQ

56,869

56,869

JAPAN

53,053

53,053

KOREA

22,907

-22,907

MALAYSIA

391,495

33,905

357,590

MARSHALL ISLANDS

6,928

-6,928

NEPAL

40

-40

NETHERLANDS

58,662

58,662

NEW ZEALAND

45,355

-45,355

OMAN

86,414

86,414

PAKISTAN

45,981

45,981

PORTUGAL

9,688

9,688

RUSSIA

146,600

146,600

TAIWAN

2,199

2,199

UNITED KINGDOM

36,482

36,482

UNITED STATES

74,123

74,123

TOTAL

1,193,965

152,701

1,041,264

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.