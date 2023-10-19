Singapore fuel oil inventories rebound; imports rise, exports drop

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rebounded from three weeks of declines, as imports gained and exports fell in the week to Oct. 18, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil inventories STKRS-SIN climbed 7.9% to 19.39 million barrels (3.05 million metric tons), hitting three-week highs, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1

This came as weekly net fuel oil imports - calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports - recovered by 55% to 943,000 tons.

Malaysia was the top origin for net fuel oil import volumes at 279,000 tons, the data showed.

This was followed by the United Arab Emirates at 217,000 tons, though the volumes eased compared to last week.

Imports from Estonia recorded a rare climb, hitting 203,000 tons, though these are likely Russian barrels, based on trade sources and shipping data.

Meanwhile, China was the top destination for net fuel oil exports out of Singapore as with last week.

However, exports to China were at 29,000 tons in the week to Oct. 18, compared to 100,000 tons in the previous week.

Other top export destinations were New Zealand and Vietnam. However, total fuel oil exports out of Singapore dropped 63% week-on-week.

Oct 18, Fuel oil (in tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

24,131

6,497

17,634

BELGIUM

24,989

24,989

BRAZIL

75,874

75,874

BRUNEI

1

1

CHINA

12,625

41,972

-29,347

DENMARK

93,290

93,290

ESTONIA

202,905

202,905

INDIA

535

-535

INDONESIA

12,038

21,688

-9,649

JAPAN

28,979

28,979

KOREA

MALAYSIA

316,281

37,450

278,831

NETHERLANDS

15,239

15,239

NEW ZEALAND

20,803

-20,803

RUSSIA

44,154

44,154

THAILAND

19,926

19,926

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

217,160

217,160

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

VIETNAM

15,542

-15,542

TOTAL FOR 27101979

1,087,593

144,486

943,107

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

