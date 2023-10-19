Singapore fuel oil inventories rebound; imports rise, exports drop

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rebounded from three weeks of declines, as imports gained and exports fell in the week to Oct. 18, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil inventories STKRS-SIN climbed 7.9% to 19.39 million barrels (3.05 million metric tons), hitting three-week highs, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1
This came as weekly net fuel oil imports - calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports - recovered by 55% to 943,000 tons.
Malaysia was the top origin for net fuel oil import volumes at 279,000 tons, the data showed.
This was followed by the United Arab Emirates at 217,000 tons, though the volumes eased compared to last week.
Imports from Estonia recorded a rare climb, hitting 203,000 tons, though these are likely Russian barrels, based on trade sources and shipping data.
Meanwhile, China was the top destination for net fuel oil exports out of Singapore as with last week.
However, exports to China were at 29,000 tons in the week to Oct. 18, compared to 100,000 tons in the previous week.
Other top export destinations were New Zealand and Vietnam. However, total fuel oil exports out of Singapore dropped 63% week-on-week.
Oct 18, Fuel oil (in tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
AUSTRALIA
24,131
6,497
17,634
BELGIUM
24,989
24,989
BRAZIL
75,874
75,874
BRUNEI
1
1
CHINA
12,625
41,972
-29,347
DENMARK
93,290
93,290
ESTONIA
202,905
202,905
INDIA
535
-535
INDONESIA
12,038
21,688
-9,649
JAPAN
28,979
28,979
KOREA
MALAYSIA
316,281
37,450
278,831
NETHERLANDS
15,239
15,239
NEW ZEALAND
20,803
-20,803
RUSSIA
44,154
44,154
THAILAND
19,926
19,926
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
217,160
217,160
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
VIETNAM
15,542
-15,542
TOTAL FOR 27101979
1,087,593
144,486
943,107
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.