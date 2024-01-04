Singapore fuel oil inventories hit about five-month highs

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Onshore inventories of residual fuel rose to nearly five-month highs at key trade hub Singapore this week, data showed on Thursday.

Fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 22.31 million barrels (3.51 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 3, up 5.8% week-on-week, showed latest Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

Exports flowing out of Singapore totalled about 197,000 tons, declining for a second straight week. Top three export destinations included China, South Korea and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, most of the imports recorded in Singapore's onshore tankage came from the key blending and storage hub of Malaysia.

Direct imports from the West and the Middle East dropped to nearly zero this week, after robust inflows in the previous weeks.

The inventory build also came against the backdrop of lukewarm demand for marine bunkers in the past days, based on traders.

Prompt intermonth price spreads for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil held stable from last week, at about $6 to $7 a ton. Intermonth spreads are an indicator for market backwardation and affects storage economics.

Jan 3, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

CHINA

68,169

-68,169

INDIA

17,994

17,994

INDONESIA

6,682

-6,682

JAPAN

KOREA

14,997

-14,997

MALAYSIA

598,878

106,471

492,407

NEPAL

21

-21

NETHERLANDS

1,702

1,702

SWEDEN

TAIWAN

17,023

17,023

THAILAND

10,259

10,259

UNITED STATES

1

1

VIETNAM

198

-198

TOTAL

645,857

196,539

449,318

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

