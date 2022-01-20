Singapore fuel oil inventories fall 5% as net imports drop
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Singapore residual fuel oil inventories fell 5% in the week to Jan. 19, slipping from a near two-month high in the previous week as net import volumes shrank, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 1.14 million barrels, or about 180,000 tonnes, to a two-week low of 21.2 million barrels, or 3.34 million tonnes, in the week to Wednesday, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1
The weekly inventories were down 4% from year-ago levels and below the 2021 weekly average of 22.48 million barrels.
This came as Singapore fuel oil net imports dropped to a three-week low of 312,000 tonnes in the week to Wednesday, down 60% from the previous week and well below the 2021 weekly average of 660,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.
The largest net imports were from the floating storage hub of Malaysia at 188,000 tonnes, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 107,000 tonnes, 49,000 tonnes from Denmark and 33,000 tonnes from Indonesia.
The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were Bangladesh at 51,000 tonnes, followed by the Philippines at 45,000 tonnes and India at 40,000 tonnes.
Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, are expected at between 4.5 million tonnes and 5 million tonnes in January, steady from December's inflows of 5 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.
The January inflows were revised up by about 0.5 million tonnes from last week amid higher Middle Eastern and intra-Asia volumes, Refinitiv analysts said.
"Despite total monthly arrivals looking steady to even slightly higher, VLSFO pricing benchmarks remain strong, largely due to limited availability of on-spec blendstocks," said the analysts, while pointing to a firm middle distillates market.
Jan 19, fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
50,593
-50,593
BRAZIL
30,488
30,488
DENMARK
48,950
48,950
GREECE
9,922
9,922
INDIA
25,746
65,253
-39,507
INDONESIA
32,674
32,674
IRAQ
29,830
29,830
JAPAN
1
1
KOREA, REP OF
335
335
MALAYSIA
255,528
67,344
188,184
NEPAL
85
-85
PAKISTAN
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
12,192
-12,192
PHILIPPINES
45,495
-45,495
SAUDI ARABIA
30,686
30,686
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
107,046
107,046
UNITED STATES
VIETNAM
18,034
-18,034
TOTAL
571,205
258,996
312,209
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Jason Neely)
((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
