Singapore fuel oil inventories extend build to about nine-month highs

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Singapore onshore inventories of residual fuel oil rose to nearly nine-month highs, climbing for a third straight week, data showed on Thursday.
Fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN hit 23.02 million barrels (3.62 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 10, up 3.1% week-on-week, according to Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1
The inventory build was led by an uptick in total imports, which breached 1 million tons in the week, the data showed, with most of the imports hailing from Russia and Indonesia.
Russian fuel oil barrels remain readily available in the region, which has capped recovery in the high sulphur fuel oil market, trading sources said.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's Pertamina had been offering steady volumes of blend components for sale via tenders. FUEL/TENDA
Inventories also rose amid a weaker market backwardation. Prompt intermonth price spreads for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil narrowed to below $5 a ton this week, compared with $6 to $7 a ton last week, based on LSEG data.
On the exports front, outflows rose compared to last week, though at a smaller pace compared to the climb in imports. China remained the top export destination.
Jan 10, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
83,412
83,412
BRAZIL
49,348
49,348
CANADA
41,026
41,026
CHINA
83,827
-83,827
DENMARK
17,054
17,054
FIJI
5,904
-5,904
GERMANY
18,002
18,002
INDIA
32,514
180
32,334
INDONESIA
200,175
28
200,148
JAPAN
27,387
27,387
KOREA
17,976
22,848
-4,872
MALAYSIA
171,724
189,757
-18,033
OMAN
22,022
22,022
PHILIPPINES
43,989
-43,989
RUSSIA
317,355
317,355
SRI LANKA
32,361
-32,361
UNITED STATES
24,829
24,829
VIETNAM
13,984
13,984
TOTAL
1,036,806
378,892
657,913
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
