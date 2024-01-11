Singapore fuel oil inventories extend build to about nine-month highs

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Singapore onshore inventories of residual fuel oil rose to nearly nine-month highs, climbing for a third straight week, data showed on Thursday.

Fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN hit 23.02 million barrels (3.62 million metric tons) in the week to Jan. 10, up 3.1% week-on-week, according to Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

The inventory build was led by an uptick in total imports, which breached 1 million tons in the week, the data showed, with most of the imports hailing from Russia and Indonesia.

Russian fuel oil barrels remain readily available in the region, which has capped recovery in the high sulphur fuel oil market, trading sources said.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Pertamina had been offering steady volumes of blend components for sale via tenders. FUEL/TENDA

Inventories also rose amid a weaker market backwardation. Prompt intermonth price spreads for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil narrowed to below $5 a ton this week, compared with $6 to $7 a ton last week, based on LSEG data.

On the exports front, outflows rose compared to last week, though at a smaller pace compared to the climb in imports. China remained the top export destination.

Jan 10, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

83,412

83,412

BRAZIL

49,348

49,348

CANADA

41,026

41,026

CHINA

83,827

-83,827

DENMARK

17,054

17,054

FIJI

5,904

-5,904

GERMANY

18,002

18,002

INDIA

32,514

180

32,334

INDONESIA

200,175

28

200,148

JAPAN

27,387

27,387

KOREA

17,976

22,848

-4,872

MALAYSIA

171,724

189,757

-18,033

OMAN

22,022

22,022

PHILIPPINES

43,989

-43,989

RUSSIA

317,355

317,355

SRI LANKA

32,361

-32,361

UNITED STATES

24,829

24,829

VIETNAM

13,984

13,984

TOTAL

1,036,806

378,892

657,913

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

