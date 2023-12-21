Singapore fuel oil inventories ease 4.7% to two-week lows

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Onshore inventories of residual fuel at key trade hub Singapore fell 4.7% to two-week lows, coming off after a jump last week, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 20.55 million barrels (3.24 million metric tons) in the week to Dec. 20, according to latest data from Enterprise Singapore. O/SING1
Exports flowing out of Singapore totalled about 307,000 tons, up 25% from last week.
Most of the cargoes heading out of Singapore were bound for Hong Kong, China and Bangladesh, the data showed.
Meanwhile, the top three origin countries for imports were Indonesia, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.
Indonesia's Pertamina had offered more supply for loading in December and January, based on shipping and tender records. FUEL/TENDA
Brazilian imports remained strong, while arrivals from the United Arab Emirates also picked up in the week, the Enterprise data showed.
There were no fuel oil imports from Kuwait into onshore storage for a fifth consecutive week.
Total weekly net import volumes in Singapore rose 37% to 939,000 tons in the week to Dec. 20, the data showed.
Dec 20, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
ALGERIA
43,064
43,064
ARGENTINA
25,155
25,155
AUSTRALIA
30,822
39,989
-9,167
BANGLADESH
20,768
-20,768
BRAZIL
223,414
223,414
CHINA
26,555
-26,555
DENMARK
17,496
17,496
ESTONIA
30,759
30,759
HONG KONG
98,810
-98,810
INDIA
21,496
21,496
INDONESIA
242,802
242,802
ITALY
9,991
9,991
JAPAN
92,909
92,909
KAZAKHSTAN
44,989
44,989
KOREA
MALAYSIA
121,430
75,577
45,852
MALTA
92,637
92,637
NEW CALEDONIA
6,379
-6,379
RUSSIA
28,920
28,920
TAIWAN
61,649
61,649
THAILAND
49,302
38,481
10,821
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
108,604
108,604
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
VIET NAM
1
1
TOTAL FOR 27101979
1,245,440
306,560
938,880
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.