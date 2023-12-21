Singapore fuel oil inventories ease 4.7% to two-week lows

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Onshore inventories of residual fuel at key trade hub Singapore fell 4.7% to two-week lows, coming off after a jump last week, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN were at 20.55 million barrels (3.24 million metric tons) in the week to Dec. 20, according to latest data from Enterprise Singapore. O/SING1

Exports flowing out of Singapore totalled about 307,000 tons, up 25% from last week.

Most of the cargoes heading out of Singapore were bound for Hong Kong, China and Bangladesh, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the top three origin countries for imports were Indonesia, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Indonesia's Pertamina had offered more supply for loading in December and January, based on shipping and tender records. FUEL/TENDA

Brazilian imports remained strong, while arrivals from the United Arab Emirates also picked up in the week, the Enterprise data showed.

There were no fuel oil imports from Kuwait into onshore storage for a fifth consecutive week.

Total weekly net import volumes in Singapore rose 37% to 939,000 tons in the week to Dec. 20, the data showed.

Dec 20, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

ALGERIA

43,064

43,064

ARGENTINA

25,155

25,155

AUSTRALIA

30,822

39,989

-9,167

BANGLADESH

20,768

-20,768

BRAZIL

223,414

223,414

CHINA

26,555

-26,555

DENMARK

17,496

17,496

ESTONIA

30,759

30,759

HONG KONG

98,810

-98,810

INDIA

21,496

21,496

INDONESIA

242,802

242,802

ITALY

9,991

9,991

JAPAN

92,909

92,909

KAZAKHSTAN

44,989

44,989

KOREA

MALAYSIA

121,430

75,577

45,852

MALTA

92,637

92,637

NEW CALEDONIA

6,379

-6,379

RUSSIA

28,920

28,920

TAIWAN

61,649

61,649

THAILAND

49,302

38,481

10,821

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

108,604

108,604

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

VIET NAM

1

1

TOTAL FOR 27101979

1,245,440

306,560

938,880

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

