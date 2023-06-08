News & Insights

Singapore fuel oil inventories climb for second straight week

June 08, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore climbed for a second consecutive week, after extending a downtrend through April and May, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN rose 3% to a five-week high of 19.57 million barrels (2.98 million tonnes) in the week ended June 7, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

Stockpiles rose despite a drop in weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, which fell 7% to 390,000 tonnes.

The United Arab Emirates overtook Malaysia as the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes hitting 102,000 tonnes. This was followed by Indonesia at 87,000 tonnes and Brazil at 70,000 tonnes.

South Korea, meanwhile, took over as the top destination for fuel oil exports from Singapore at 55,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 43,000 tonnes and Hong Kong at 42,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Despite the recent rebound, weekly fuel oil inventories still held below a year-to-date average of 3.32 million tonnes per week, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Lower arbitrage cargo arrivals to wider East Asia are expected to cap further builds in inventory levels, ship-tracking data showed.

Volumes from the West to the East of Suez are pegged at about 2.03 million tonnes for June so far, softening from around 3.56 million tonnes in May, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week.

Jun 7, Fuel oil (in tonnes)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

BANGLADESH

42,716

-42,716

BRAZIL

69,776

69,776

CHINA

ESTONIA

66,655

66,655

HONG KONG

41,941

-41,941

INDONESIA

87,143

87,143

KOREA, REP OF

55,002

-55,002

LIBYA

26,000

26,000

MALAYSIA

88,935

35,860

53,075

PHILIPPINES

14,959

-14,959

RUSSIA

45,000

45,000

SWEDEN

29,995

29,995

TAIWAN

36,503

-36,503

THAILAND

59,330

59,330

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

101,825

101,825

UNITED STATES

47,000

47,000

VIET NAM

6,977

11,730

-4,753

TOTAL FOR 27101979

628,637

238,711

389,926

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

