Singapore fuel oil inventories climb for second straight week

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore climbed for a second consecutive week, after extending a downtrend through April and May, official data showed on Thursday.
Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN rose 3% to a five-week high of 19.57 million barrels (2.98 million tonnes) in the week ended June 7, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1
Stockpiles rose despite a drop in weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, which fell 7% to 390,000 tonnes.
The United Arab Emirates overtook Malaysia as the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes hitting 102,000 tonnes. This was followed by Indonesia at 87,000 tonnes and Brazil at 70,000 tonnes.
South Korea, meanwhile, took over as the top destination for fuel oil exports from Singapore at 55,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 43,000 tonnes and Hong Kong at 42,000 tonnes, the data showed.
Despite the recent rebound, weekly fuel oil inventories still held below a year-to-date average of 3.32 million tonnes per week, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
Lower arbitrage cargo arrivals to wider East Asia are expected to cap further builds in inventory levels, ship-tracking data showed.
Volumes from the West to the East of Suez are pegged at about 2.03 million tonnes for June so far, softening from around 3.56 million tonnes in May, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week.
Jun 7, Fuel oil (in tonnes)
Total Imports
Total Exports
Net Imports
BANGLADESH
42,716
-42,716
BRAZIL
69,776
69,776
CHINA
ESTONIA
66,655
66,655
HONG KONG
41,941
-41,941
INDONESIA
87,143
87,143
KOREA, REP OF
55,002
-55,002
LIBYA
26,000
26,000
MALAYSIA
88,935
35,860
53,075
PHILIPPINES
14,959
-14,959
RUSSIA
45,000
45,000
SWEDEN
29,995
29,995
TAIWAN
36,503
-36,503
THAILAND
59,330
59,330
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
101,825
101,825
UNITED STATES
47,000
47,000
VIET NAM
6,977
11,730
-4,753
TOTAL FOR 27101979
628,637
238,711
389,926
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
