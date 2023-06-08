Singapore fuel oil inventories climb for second straight week

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Weekly residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore climbed for a second consecutive week, after extending a downtrend through April and May, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks STKRS-SIN rose 3% to a five-week high of 19.57 million barrels (2.98 million tonnes) in the week ended June 7, based on Enterprise Singapore data. O/SING1

Stockpiles rose despite a drop in weekly net imports, calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, which fell 7% to 390,000 tonnes.

The United Arab Emirates overtook Malaysia as the top origin for Singapore's fuel oil imports, with net import volumes hitting 102,000 tonnes. This was followed by Indonesia at 87,000 tonnes and Brazil at 70,000 tonnes.

South Korea, meanwhile, took over as the top destination for fuel oil exports from Singapore at 55,000 tonnes, followed by Bangladesh at 43,000 tonnes and Hong Kong at 42,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Despite the recent rebound, weekly fuel oil inventories still held below a year-to-date average of 3.32 million tonnes per week, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Lower arbitrage cargo arrivals to wider East Asia are expected to cap further builds in inventory levels, ship-tracking data showed.

Volumes from the West to the East of Suez are pegged at about 2.03 million tonnes for June so far, softening from around 3.56 million tonnes in May, based on Refinitiv Oil Research this week.

Jun 7, Fuel oil (in tonnes) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports BANGLADESH 42,716 -42,716 BRAZIL 69,776 69,776 CHINA ESTONIA 66,655 66,655 HONG KONG 41,941 -41,941 INDONESIA 87,143 87,143 KOREA, REP OF 55,002 -55,002 LIBYA 26,000 26,000 MALAYSIA 88,935 35,860 53,075 PHILIPPINES 14,959 -14,959 RUSSIA 45,000 45,000 SWEDEN 29,995 29,995 TAIWAN 36,503 -36,503 THAILAND 59,330 59,330 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 101,825 101,825 UNITED STATES 47,000 47,000 VIET NAM 6,977 11,730 -4,753 TOTAL FOR 27101979 628,637 238,711 389,926 (Data from Enterprise Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.