Singapore extends assessment of digital bank licenses due to virus outbreak

Aradhana Aravindan
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it has extended the assessment period for approving digital bank licences in the city-state, citing the global escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Successful applicants will be informed in the second half of 2020 instead of June 2020, as originally intended, the central bank said on Thursday.

