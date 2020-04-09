Singapore extends assessment of digital bank licenses due to virus outbreak

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it has extended the assessment period for approving digital bank licences in the city-state, citing the global escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Successful applicants will be informed in the second half of 2020 instead of June 2020, as originally intended, the central bank said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

