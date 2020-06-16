Singapore exports drop in May, after three months of growth

Singapore's on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth fell in May, official data showed on Wednesday, breaking three months of pharmaceutical-led gains which had defied broader weakness in the bellwether economy.

Exports fell 4.5% in May year-on-year, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing sharply from the 9.7% rise the month before.

This was worse than the 0.1% decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports also contracted 4.5% in May after declining a revised 5.1% in April. Economists had forecast an 8.5% contraction.

