Singapore exports contract for seventh month, miss forecasts

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's exports in September shrank for the seventh straight month and were worse than analysts' expectations as electronics shipments continued to slide, official data showed on Thursday.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) last month fell 8.1% year-on-year, largely hurt by electronics shipments plummeting 24.8%, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed.

A Reuters poll had forecast shipments to fall 7.0%.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports fell 3.3% in September after growing 6.7% in the previous month. The poll had predicted a 3.0% drop.

NODX to most of Singapore's top markets fell in September, except for China to which it rose 20.8%, although this was slower than the 38.5% growth in August.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)

