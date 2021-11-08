US Markets
PFE

Singapore expects approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 this month

Contributor
Chen Lin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER

Singapore is expecting its expert committee on COVID-19 vaccines to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11 years old in the second half of this month, the country's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore is expecting its expert committee on COVID-19 vaccines to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11 years old in the second half of this month, the country's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular