Singapore Exchange (SPXCF) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 7.67

The average one-year price target for Singapore Exchange (OTC:SPXCF) has been revised to 7.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 7.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.89 to a high of 8.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from the latest reported closing price of 7.10 / share.

Singapore Exchange Declares $0.08 Dividend

On October 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023 received the payment on November 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $7.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.79%.

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Exchange. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXCF is 0.22%, an increase of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 100,690K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,895K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 1.94% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 7,588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 0.10% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 7,385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,725K shares, representing an increase of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 4,607K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 7.20% over the last quarter.

