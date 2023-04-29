Singapore Exchange (SPXCF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Singapore Exchange said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Exchange. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXCF is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 93,084K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singapore Exchange is 7.28. The forecasts range from a low of 6.05 to a high of $8.44. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Singapore Exchange is 1,190MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,752K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,889K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 0.35% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 7,773K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,142K shares, representing an increase of 20.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 41.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,246K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 4,364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 10.35% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 4,278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing a decrease of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCF by 1.38% over the last quarter.

