Singapore Exchange says CFO to move to role of head of equities

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) SGXL.SI said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Ng Yao Loong would transition to the position of head of equities by mid-2024.

He would be in the role with Janice Kan as co-head, and would continue to serve as CFO till the search of a new CFO is underway, SGX said.

Loong was appointed as SGX's finance chief on Oct. 1, 2020. He has been responsible for finance-related functions, including treasury, tax and investor relations, and workplace services along with overseeing corporate development.

He was also previously with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country's central bank, where he spent more than seven years in senior positions including assistant managing director of the development and international group, among others.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

