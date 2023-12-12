News & Insights

Singapore Exchange says CFO to move to role of head of equities

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

December 12, 2023 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 2 onwards

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) SGXL.SI said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Ng Yao Loong would transition to the position of head of equities by mid-2024.

He would be in the role with Janice Kan as co-head, and would continue to serve as CFO till the search of a new CFO is underway, SGX said.

Loong was appointed as SGX's finance chief on Oct. 1, 2020. He has been responsible for finance-related functions, including treasury, tax and investor relations, and workplace services along with overseeing corporate development.

He was also previously with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country's central bank, where he spent more than seven years in senior positions including assistant managing director of the development and international group, among others.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.