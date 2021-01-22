Singapore Exchange reports 12% rise in first-half profit

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI posted a 12% increase in net profit for the six months ending December, with its equities business supported by its expanded Asian derivatives products and higher trading activity.

"Having established ourselves as a multi-asset exchange, we will continue to drive growth through strategic partnerships, client acquisitions and new product offerings such as Exchange Traded Funds covering equities and fixed income," CEO Loh Boon Chye said in a statement.

SGX is one of the world's biggest global listing hubs for real estate investment trusts and business trusts - a key segment for retail investors.

SGX said first-half adjusted net profit, which excludes one-off items such as acquisition-related expenses and realised gains or losses from associates, rose 7%.

