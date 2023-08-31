Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR (SPXCY) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 109.68

The average one-year price target for Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR (OTC:SPXCY) has been revised to 109.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 103.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.41 to a high of 113.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.24% from the latest reported closing price of 105.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXCY is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 82K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSIIX - Goldman Sachs Equity Income Fund Institutional holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCY by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 1K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

