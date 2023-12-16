Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR (SPXCY) Price Target Increased by 5.27% to 111.21

The average one-year price target for Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR (OTC:SPXCY) has been revised to 111.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 105.64 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.42 to a high of 115.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.87% from the latest reported closing price of 110.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXCY is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.02% to 75K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCY by 9.94% over the last quarter.

GSIIX - Goldman Sachs Equity Income Fund Institutional holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCY by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXCY by 21.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

