Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR (SPXCY) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $89.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXCY is 0.28%, a decrease of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 82K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR is 110.57. The forecasts range from a low of 108.33 to a high of $114.77. The average price target represents an increase of 24.15% from its latest reported closing price of 89.06.

The projected annual revenue for Singapore Exchange Limited - ADR is 1,190MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCY by 9.25% over the last quarter.

GSIIX - Goldman Sachs Equity Income Fund Institutional holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXCY by 3.35% over the last quarter.

New Hampshire Trust holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

