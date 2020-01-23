Singapore Exchange buys index provider for $206 mln

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is buying independent index provider Scientific Beta Pte Ltd for 186 million euros ($206.35 million) in its biggest acquisition, a move it said was aimed at scaling up its index business.

