Singapore Exchange annual adjusted profit up 2%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI on Thursday posted a 2% rise in annual profit, helped by the bourse operator's push towards its derivatives product offerings amid a subdued securities market.

The bourse operator said adjusted net profit attributable for the 12 months ended June 30 rose to S$456 million ($330.10 million), from S$447 million last year.

($1 = 1.3814 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.