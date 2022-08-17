Singapore Exchange annual adjusted profit up 2%

Contributors
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Singapore Exchange Ltd on Thursday posted a 2% rise in annual profit, helped by the bourse operator's push towards its derivatives product offerings amid a subdued securities market.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI on Thursday posted a 2% rise in annual profit, helped by the bourse operator's push towards its derivatives product offerings amid a subdued securities market.

The bourse operator said adjusted net profit attributable for the 12 months ended June 30 rose to S$456 million ($330.10 million), from S$447 million last year.

($1 = 1.3814 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters