Oil

Singapore Exchange and NYSE team up for company dual listings

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore Exchange Ltd said on Friday it will team up with the New York Stock Exchange for dual listing of companies on both the bourses and for new financial products in exchange-traded funds.

July 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI said on Friday it will team up with the New York Stock Exchange for dual listing of companies on both the bourses and for new financial products in exchange-traded funds.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular