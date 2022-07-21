Singapore Exchange and NYSE team up for company dual listings

July 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI said on Friday it will team up with the New York Stock Exchange for dual listing of companies on both the bourses and for new financial products in exchange-traded funds.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

