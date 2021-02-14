Singapore economy on path to recovery as Q4 GDP shrinks less than estimated

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy contracted less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, putting the country on a path to a gradual recovery in 2021 after it marked its worst ever recession last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 2.4% year-on-year in the quarter, the ministry of trade and industry said on Monday, versus the 3.8% drop seen in the government's advance estimate. Analysts had expected a contraction of 3.5%, according to a Reuters poll.

"The Singapore economy is projected to see a gradual recovery in 2021, with GDP not expected to return to pre-COVID levels until the second half of the year," said Gabriel Lim, the ministry's permanent secretary.

The government said outward-oriented sectors are likely to benefit from a pickup in global economic activity, but activity levels in sectors related to tourism and aviation are projected to remain below pre-pandemic levels even by the end of 2021.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 3.8% in the fourth quarter.

For 2020, the trade-reliant economy shrank 5.4%, marking its worst ever recession, compared with the advance estimate of 5.8%.

The government expects GDP to grow 4% to 6% this year.

The data comes a day ahead of the city-state's budget announcement. Economists expect an expansionary but trimmed down budget to support businesses still struggling from the impact of the coronavirus.

The central bank left monetary policy unchanged at its last meeting in October and said its accommodative stance would remain appropriate for some time.

Edward Robinson, Deputy Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, told a media briefing current policy settings remained appropriate.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin; editing by Richard Pullin)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.