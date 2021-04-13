Singapore dollar gains slightly after cenbank stands pat, GDP surprise

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Singapore's dollar climbed 0.2% on Wednesday after the central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected, while data also showed the city state posted surprising year-on-year GDP growth in the first quarter.

April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's dollar SGD= climbed 0.2% on Wednesday after the central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected, while data also showed the city state posted surprising year-on-year GDP growth in the first quarter. P8N2GX011

The local dollar appreciated to 1.3382 per U.S. dollar, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) left its exchange-rate policy settings unchanged.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the MAS would keep its policy unchanged.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More