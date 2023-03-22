Singapore credit platform Kredivo raises $270 mln in Mizuho-led round

March 23 (Reuters) - Kredivo Holdings, a Singapore-based lending platform, said on Thursday it had raised around $270 million in equity financing in an oversubscribed series D round led by Japan's Mizuho Bank.

Kredivo's existing investors, such as Square Peg Capital, Jungle Ventures, Naver Financial Corp, GMO Venture Partners and Openspace Ventures, also participated in the fundraising round.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

