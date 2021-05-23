Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators

Anshuman Daga Reuters
Jessica Jaganathan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's Court has accepted a request to freeze up to $3.5 billion of worldwide assets of Lim Oon Kuin and his two children following the collapse of Lim's oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, the company's liquidators told creditors in an email seen by Reuters.

Court-appointed liquidators of Hin Leong, the Lim family and their lawyers, and the Singapore High Court did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

