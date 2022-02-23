Singapore core inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly a decade

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose in January by its fastest pace in nearly a decade, largely in line with economist forecasts, driven by higher inflation for food, electricity and gas, official data showed on Wednesday.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose 2.4% in January on a year-on-year basis, the highest since September 2012. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 2.5% increase.

Headline inflation rose by 4%, largely in line with economists' forecast of 4.1%.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.