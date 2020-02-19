Commodities

Singapore commodity firm Agritrade International put under interim judicial management

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Roslan Khasawneh Reuters
Published

Singapore-based commodity trader Agritrade International Pte Ltd, which has $1.55 billion due to creditors, has been placed under interim judicial management by a Singapore court, the firm's Hong Kong-listed subsidiary said in a statement.

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Singapore-based commodity trader Agritrade International Pte Ltd, which has $1.55 billion due to creditors, has been placed under interim judicial management by a Singapore court, the firm's Hong Kong-listed subsidiary said in a statement.

In a regulatory statement issued to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Agritrade Resources Ltd 1131.HK said the court had dismissed an application by its controlling shareholder for a debt moratorium and appointed an interim judicial manager with limited powers from Feb. 14-19.

A judicial manager may be selected during a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, two legal sources related to the case said.

In a court filing last month, Agritrade International, said its more than two dozen creditors included banks, private funds and commodity traders and it had received several letters of demand from various lenders.

Agritrade International's chief executive, Ng Xinwei, had said it was aiming to restructure its debt and asked the court not to allow any of the creditors to begin legal proceedings.

Judicial management allows a financially distressed company to be restructured under court supervision.

The court filings seen by Reuters were part of the company's application made in January.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Roslan Khasawneh Editing by Robert Birsel)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com; +65 64035676;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

Feb 7, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular