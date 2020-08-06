Singapore charges Citadelle director with falsifying letters related to Wirecard

Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Singapore has charged a director of Citadelle Corporate Services Pte Ltd for falsifying letters related to Wirecard, the troubled German payments firm, according to charge sheets filed on July 3.

R Shanmugaratnam was charged with "wilfully and with intent to defraud" falsifying letters from Citadelle to Wirecard representing that it held money in an escrow account, when in fact the account did not hold such balance, the charge sheets filed by Singapore authorities, and seen by Reuters, showed.

Citadelle, a business administration company, is at the heart of an investigation in the Philippines that exposed fraudulent activity at Wirecard.

