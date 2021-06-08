Singapore central bank places $1.8 bln with funds for green investments

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's central bank has placed $1.8 billion with five asset managers as part of moves to protect its portfolio from climate change risks and aid the city-state's efforts to promote environmentally sustainable projects.

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank has placed $1.8 billion with five asset managers as part of moves to protect its portfolio from climate change risks and aid the city-state's efforts to promote environmentally sustainable projects.

"We aim to reduce risks to the portfolio across different climate scenarios, seize investment opportunities from the transition to a lower carbon future and support the transition of portfolio companies," Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told a news conference on Wednesday.

The MAS, which manages the country's official foreign reserves, said the deployment of the funds was part of its green investment program.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More