Singapore cenbank tightens monetary policy in off cycle move

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Thursday, in an off cycle move, saying the action will slow the inflation momentum as the city state ramps up its battle against soaring consumer prices.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would re-centre the mid-point of the exchange rate policy band known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER. There will be no change to the slope and width of the band, it said.

"This policy move, building on previous tightening moves, should help slow the momentum of inflation and ensure medium-term price stability."

The Singapore dollar SGD=D3 strengthened on the move.

In April, Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy to slow inflation momentum against soaring prices made worse by the Ukraine war and global supply snags.

