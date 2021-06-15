Singapore can wield stick to win tech IPOs

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Technology companies based in the city-state are feeling the heat. New York-listed conglomerate Sea, ride-hailing-to-payments app Grab - a target of a U.S. special-purpose acquisition vehicle - and Hong Kong-listed gaming company Razer have considered or been approached to trade their shares at home, per https://www.ft.com/content/63840576-2d71-426b-bb3a-a15e7a454f42 the FT citing sources.

It’s a tough sell given Singapore Exchange’s limited liquidity pool. With a market capitalisation of $145 billion, Sea is already more than twice as large as the FTSE Straits Times Index's top constituent, lending group DBS. Nor does the staid market popular with real-estate trusts offer the kind of hot valuations startups and tech giants crave. That dynamic will be hard to change even if blank-cheque companies are allowed to list.

Singapore might persuade heavily regulated companies, especially those dabbling in payments, that they ought to plant a flag at home. It’s less attractive though than for the likes of Alibaba whose partial homecoming to Hong Kong benefitted from access to giant pools of liquidity. (By Sharon Lam)

