Singapore c.bank says GDP growth likely to exceed 6% this year

Singapore's economic growth is likely to exceed 6% this year, the city-state's central bank said in its macroeconomic review on Wednesday, adding that an accommodative monetary policy stance remained appropriate.

The comments are a reiteration of those from two weeks ago when the Monetary Authority of Singapore kept its monetary policy settings unchanged and said the economic growth is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4–6% forecast range.

