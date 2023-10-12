Singapore c.bank keeps monetary policy settings unchanged

Adds details from paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday kept its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected, as inflation in the city-state moderates.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band. There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred.

MAS also said it would move to a quarterly schedule of issuing monetary policy statements from 2024, which would be released in January, April, July, and October.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.7% in the July to September period on a yearly basis, according to advance estimates published by the trade ministry on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.4%.

As a heavily trade-reliant economy, Singapore uses a unique method of managing monetary policy, tweaking the exchange rate of its dollar against a basket of currencies instead of domestic interest rates like most other countries.

