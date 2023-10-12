News & Insights

Singapore c.bank keeps monetary policy settings unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

October 12, 2023 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by Xinghui Kok for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday kept its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected, as inflation in the city-state moderates.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band. There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred.

MAS also said it would move to a quarterly schedule of issuing monetary policy statements from 2024, which would be released in January, April, July, and October.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.7% in the July to September period on a yearly basis, according to advance estimates published by the trade ministry on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.4%.

As a heavily trade-reliant economy, Singapore uses a unique method of managing monetary policy, tweaking the exchange rate of its dollar against a basket of currencies instead of domestic interest rates like most other countries.

EXPLAINER-How Singapore's unique monetary policy works

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.