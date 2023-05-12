News & Insights

Singapore c.bank chief Menon re-appointed for 2 more years

May 12, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Xinghui Kok and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's central banker Ravi Menon has been re-appointed in his role for another two years, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday.

Menon's term as managing director of MAS was due to end at the end of the month.

"Mr. Menon will serve as Managing Director until 31 May 2025 or his retirement from the Singapore Public Service, whichever is earlier," the MAS in a statement.

Menon, who turns 59 this year, has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011.

Prior to joining the central bank, he was trade ministry permanent secretary and deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

