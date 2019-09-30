Singapore Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, slipping almost 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just shy of the 3,120-point plateau, although it's expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with trade concerns tempered by tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the plantation stocks and industrial issues, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index lost 5.64 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,119.99 after trading between 3,100.82 and 3,120.90. Volume was 934.64 million shares worth 818.34 million Singapore dollars. There were 239 decliners and 160 gainers.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries plummeted 2.35 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources plunged 2.17 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 2.14 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 1.54 percent, Singapore Press Holdings retreated 1.42 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 0.84 percent, Keppel Corp declined 0.84 percent, SingTel and Ascendas REIT both sank 0.64 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.56 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust lost 0.48 percent, DBS Group collected 0.40 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.37 percent, CapitaLand rose 0.28 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.27 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.24 percent, United Overseas Bank dipped 0.08 percent and Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Singapore Technologies Engineering were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The Dow added 96.58 points or 0.36 percent to 26,916.83, while the NASDAQ gained 59.71 points or 0.75 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points or 0.50 percent to 2,976.74.

The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Crude oil prices tumbled Monday and November futures contract settled at their lowest level in a month, on lingering worries about trade and rising concerns about falling energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84 or 3.3 percent at $54.07 a barrel.

